Mansfield care home to welcome community for magical Christmas Craft Market

HC-One’s Berry Hill Park Care Home, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is set to hold its Christmas Craft Market event for those in the local community who are looking to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping.

Berry Hill Park, a residential, nursing and dementia care home, will host its annual Christmas Craft Market event on Saturday, November 23, from 1pm to 5pm.

A number of stalls with a wide range of gifts and festive fun will be on offer, including handcrafted Christmas tree decorations, jewellery, ornaments, plaques and teddies including felt work rabbits, love hearts and Robbins by local crafter and Wellbeing Coordinator at Berry Hill Park Care Home, Janet Brandham. Entry to Berry Hill Park Care Home’s Christmas Craft Market event is free of charge.

Claire Brown, Wellbeing Coordinator and organiser of the Berry Hill Park Care Home Christmas Craft Market 2024, commented:

“It’s good to offer crafters in the local Mansfield area a platform to show off their work at a reasonable price. We are working with talented local craftspeople to create a magical event for everyone.

“At Berry Hill Park we want to work more with the community. These events make our care home come alive when the public take an interest in our home. Our residents like to meet different people from the local community and join in the fun. If you are looking for a special gift, an unusual stocking filler or some festive fun, attending our Christmas Craft Market event will help!”