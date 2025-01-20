Losing 7st as changed my life and my 3 kids lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weighing in at 25st in january last year by december 2024 I had lost 7st, people no longer recognise me, my kids have a new mum with a new lease of life a fun active happy mummy, not the tired sluggish I once was.

After years of struggling with my weight joining slimming world quitting rejoining last year enough was enough I needed to change I needed to be a mum my kids need want and deserve I wanted to show them anything is possible if you believe in yourself I wanted to teach them you always reach for the starts and your dreams will always come true.

My dream this year is to finally get to my dream weight loss and show and prove all those who ever doubted me its my time to to say I'm that girl who had a dream and I achieved it.

Janine is from the Rotherham area and attended the Brinsworth group run by Caroline.