Local hospitals host conference celebrating nurses, midwives and theatre support professionals

More than 70 healthcare professionals from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) came together earlier this week to celebrate and develop their practice at a full-day conference held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised to mark International Nurses Day, International Day of the Midwife and Operating Department Practitioners Day, the event brought together nurses, midwives and operating department practitioners (ODPs) from across the Trust.

While the roles of nurses and midwives are well known to most people, ODPs are less often in the public eye - yet play a vital role in surgical care, working alongside anaesthetists, surgeons and nurses to support patients before, during and after operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DBTH employs around 2,000 nurses, 600 midwives and 100 ODPs. Together, they make up a significant part of the Trust’s over 7,000-strong workforce.

DBTH nursing, midwifery and theatre practitioner conference 2025

Attendees heard from national leaders including Duncan Burton, Chief Nurse at NHS England, and Professor Michael West CBE, whose keynote addresses focused on compassionate leadership, teamworking and quality improvement.

The day also featured workshops on leadership, research, digital innovation, wellbeing and more, as well as a showcase of improvement work from clinical teams across DBTH.

Kirsty Clarke, Associate Chief Nurse and event organiser, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible contribution of our nurses, midwives and ODPs, while also giving colleagues the time and space to learn, connect and share best practice. We’re proud to work alongside such passionate, dedicated professionals and this event was about recognising and supporting that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Today was a valuable opportunity to focus on leadership, learning and professional development - areas that are essential to delivering safe, effective care. It was great to see colleagues engaging so thoughtfully throughout the day, and I want to thank everyone who attended and supported the event.”

The event was held on Monday, May 12 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, bringing together colleagues from across Doncaster, Bassetlaw and Montagu Hospital.

Each year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals cares for almost one million patients across its three main hospital sites. As a leading teaching trust, it also helps train 25% of the region’s medical students and 30% of all other healthcare professional students - supporting the future of the NHS while providing care to communities across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and beyond.