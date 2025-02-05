Kimberworth mum's two stone transformation

Tracy Davies, a mum of four and proud grandma of one from Kimberworth, has transformed her health and confidence. Regaining a sense of pride in herself and her abilities, Slimming World has given her so much more than weight loss.

Tracy moved from Cheshire to Rotherham three years ago to be closer to family. Her family consists of 2 grown up children and a 15 year old & 6 year old. The youngest was a complete surprise as Tracy approached 40 years old. At that point she was in great shape and describes herself as a real “gym bunny”.

After the birth of her daughter self care wasn’t a priority any more. She didn’t have much time for herself and weight crept on as they relied on takeaways for convenience.Realising that she wanted focus on her health and prioritise herself again as well as meet new friends and find a sense of community, Tracy joined her local Slimming World group.

One of the main challenges for Tracy was putting herself first. She explains: “My youngest daughter is autistic and her older brother has ADHD so a lot of my energy goes into supporting their unique needs.

Tracy after

"For years I put my own health on the back burner as my focus was on caring for them and managing our busy family life. Joining Slimming World gave me a reason to carve out time for myself and my goals. The support from my group has been invaluable, reminding me that I’m not alone in these challenges and helping me stay motivated every step of the way”

Another challenge for Tracy was breaking free from the convenience of takeaways and quick unhealthy options. She now finds cooking enjoyable again!

Tracy says: “What I love is how flexible and sustainable it is. I don’t feel restricted or deprived because I can still enjoy the foods I love by making simple, healthier swaps. Slimming World has so many fantastic recipe ideas and its been amazing to discover new ways to enjoy meals that my whole family can share.

"Food Optimising has also helped me rebuild a better relationship with food. I no longer feel guilty about eating! Instead I focus on how to enjoy what I love whilst nourishing my body.”

Tracy & her husband after

Some of Tracy’s favourite meals are Fakeaway recipes like burgers! Pasta, rice and potatoes are all favourite foods for Tracy which some plans don’t allow but are Free Foods with the unique eating plan Food Optimising as they are low in energy density (having fewer calories per gram so keep you full for fewer calories).

She adds: “Since joining Slimming World I’ve not had 1 bad meal. I love the recipe books and the magazine is always full of delicious new recipes to try at home”

Tracy is now a Target member having lost 2 stone. Feeling much better physically & mentally Slimming World has given her the tools and confidence to maintain her weight and live a healthier lifestyle. Before losing weight she felt tired and sluggish, struggling with constant aches and pains. Since losing weight she has noticed a huge improvement in her health.

Her energy levels are so much better and hip pain has eased significantly. Tracy told us she feels better than she has in 10 years!

Tracy & her husband before

She goes on to say: “My biggest advice for anyone wanting to lose weight is to just take that first step and join Slimming World. It’s flexible, realistic and fits into any lifestyle. The best part? You’ll never feel like you’re on your own. The support from group is amazing - it keeps you accountable, motivated and inspired.”

Georgina, Consultant of the Kimberworth Group where Tracy attends said: “I am so proud of Tracy and what she has achieved. She leads such a busy life having children with special needs is hard enough as it is, but she put her self out there to focus on her own self care so she could be the best parent she could be for her children.

"She is a pleasure to have in group and always offers help and advice to any struggling members, offering different ideas and recipes. She is now a invaluable member of our social team and the members love seeing her there, to talk to her about her amazing foods she shares and recipe tips.

"Tracy has also recommended our group to her family who have joined, as she loves it so much. I loved seeing Tracy not only lose weight but overcome the challenges in her life, seeing her confidence grow and she looks amazing.”