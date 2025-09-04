Kimberworth Co-op relaunches following major programme of improvements to ‘transform’ the store

Kimberworth’s Co-op re-launches following a seven-week programme of works and improvements to ‘transform’ the store.

Located on Grange View Road, Kimberworth, the store - which is currently recruiting for six new jobs to take the total number of local jobs supported at the store to 18 – welcomes members and customers in the community back into the store following the investment programme.

The new-look store includes a range of added services includes Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery, while new refrigeration increases the fresh, chilled and frozen range, and also supports Co-op’s work to further cut its carbon footprint. The store also has a focus on food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning beers and wines and, everyday essentials.

Member price savings create additional value for Co-op members, with personalised offers for members and lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Online home delivery of groceries is available via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats – with products freshly picked in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Parcel collection services are available via DPD and Amazon.

Co-op is committed to backing British agriculture, and all of its own meat, poultry and dairy is 100% British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Stephen Howe, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in our Kimberworth store – it has been transformed with a fresh new look and layout, it looks fantastic, like a brand new store. With a focus on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone, we’re proud to be part of the community - we're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Kimberworth.”

Soft plastic recycling is also available in the store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.