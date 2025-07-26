Kerry named new Chief Executive of Abuse Counselling Service

The new Chief Executive Officer of Rotherham Abuse Counselling Service is Kerry Jones Kensah.

The charity (ROTHACS) provides a lifeline for hundreds of abuse survivors in Rotherham, helping them rebuild their lives after rape and sexual or domestic abuse.

It offers free specialist one-to-one therapeutic counselling to female and male survivors of abuse aged 13 upwards, including victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) who account for more than half their referrals.

Kerry has a wealth of experience from working globally in many organisations as Director of Programmes to more recently in health and social care leadership roles in charities.Most recently she was the CEO for an unpaid carer organisation in Sheffield.

Kerry Jones Kensah

She will head up the Rothacs team alongside Executive Clinical Lead Gaynor Smith.

Kerry said she was very much enjoying her new role.

“The work ROTHACS does to deliver ongoing therapeutic support to people who have suffered abuse makes an enormous difference to their lives," she said.

“It has an excellent reputation and I am delighted to join such an established and well respected organisation with an incredibly dedicated team of staff. I welcome the challenge to work together with the staff and partners to increase our income to meet the needs of the people of Rotherham.”

Welcoming Kerry, the chair of ROTHACS, Dr Anne Cooper, said an important part of the job would be to attract more funding so that the charity could continue with its vital work.

“We are very grateful for the support of our statutory and charitable funders but to secure the future of the organisation going forward and develop the service we need to reach out to other bodies who can assist us.”

There is more information about ROTHACS at www.rothacs.org.uk