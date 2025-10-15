Join St John Ambulance – Become an Emergency Responder! Now recruiting across South and West Yorkshire
Vacancies are available in:
- As an Emergency Responder, you’ll:
- Deliver first aid and advanced life-saving treatment
- Work alongside ambulance services and other responders
- Reassure and support people in their most vulnerable moments
- Represent St John Ambulance at major events and within your local community
- Commitment: around 100 hours per year
- Training provided: full Emergency Responder course, safeguarding, and induction
- Uniform & expenses provided
As an Emergency Responder, you will be there in the moments that matter. You may be offering reassurance and minor treatment or contributing to a team that saves a life. From foreseeable to unexpected emergencies, you will exercise the capability to relieve sickness, distress and suffering and send patients onwards to the safety of their homes or further treatment. You will make the difference between panic and relief, between pain and comfort, between lives lost and lives saved.
If you can stay calm under pressure, communicate with compassion, and want to be there in the moments that matter — this could be you.
To find out what happens next, contact: [email protected]
The closing date for the recruitment is 19 Oct 2025.