Join Rotherham High Street games shop’s first birthday celebrations

A SHOP which has nurtured a community with a love of all things gaming will celebrate its first birthday with a special event.

Guild of Games, based on Rotherham’s High Street, caters for fans of videogames, board games and card games.

The first anniversary will be marked with a Game Day Extravaganza on Saturday, October 12, with extended opening hours from 9.30am to 6pm.

This weekend’s event will include a “speed mingle” to help people meet each other, Mario Kart and Dragon Ball Sparkling! Zero tournaments and cosplay – with discounts for anyone in costume and a prize for the best outfit.

“All of us at the team are so pumped to celebrate this milestone with all of the Rotherham community,” says owner Christopher Kapur.

“The support and enthusiasm from local gamers have been amazing. Our goal has always been to create a fun, welcoming space for everyone to connect and explore new games, and we’re thrilled to have done that over the past year.”

Guild of Games already hosts regular events, tournaments and gatherings for various types of games. The community’s love for the place was highlighted when one player had the shop’s logo tattooed on his arm.

The plans for year two are to expand the product range, and add new games nights, workshops and partnerships.

A spokesperson said: “Guild of Games is Rotherham’s top spot for tabletop gaming, offering a wide range of board games, card games, RPGs and miniatures.

“We’re committed to keeping Guild of Games a welcoming place for all gamers and cementing ourselves as a key piece of the Rotherham scene.”