John Healey greets record-breaking sea warriors
After 204 days underwater, the sailors will have been pretty desperate to feel fresh air and sunlight on their own cheeks, as a prelude to reuniting with their loved ones.
Four of the 135 submariners were returning home to newborn children they'd never seen.
However, the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP - together with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer - felt they just had to turn up and honour their selflessness below the surface of the ocean.
The patrol had lasted nearly seven months and was, according to the independent analysis site Navy Lookout, a record length of time to have been at sea.
It was worthy of recognition and Mr Healey, in his role as defence secretary, was delighted to chat and shake hands with crew members, at the Faslane naval base, in Scotland.
The political heavyweights thanked them for their months of "silent service deep under water."
The Rotherham MP added: "Our nuclear deterrent is the ultimate guarantor of our national security and the security of our NATO allies.
"This government’s commitment to it is unshakeable.
"It was a true honour to welcome back returning submariners to the UK with the Prime Minister."
It was the second time in seven months that he had boarded a Royal Navy sub.
One security and defence publisher suggested the media event was: a "rare showcasing of the UK's nuclear deterrent that will catch Russia's attention at a time of growing tensions."
But others said the reason why the sub was at sea for so long was that replacement boats were not seaworthy.
Britain has pledged to keep a nuclear sub in the water around the clock.
This so-called "continuous at-sea deterrence" clearly isn't easy to maintain given the fact that the fleet is ageing and in need of long periods of maintenance and repair work.
HMS Vanguard might be old - she was launched in 1992 - but she packs a punch with up to 12 nuclear warheads on board.
However there are concerns about the psychological toll on crews on such long patrols.