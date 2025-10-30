Janet is set to share her slimming secrets

Janet at Slimming World Head office

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over 3 stone stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too. Janet Stott joined her local Slimming World group in Parkgate in January 2024 and dropped from 16st 2.5lb to 13 stone and is only 7lb away from her Personal Achievement Target.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Janet as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 13th November 2025.

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing over 3 stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost over 3 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

Janet before

“I’d tried Slimming World in 2023, but everything at that time was too much for me.

"My mum passed away at the end of 2022 at the age of 91 & I was devastated. She always said to me never let yourself go and always look your best. This was on my mind when I walked through the doors of Slimming World in 2023. I soon realised that my mindset wasn’t right.

"Shortly after that my boyfriend proposed to me and my mindset totally shifted. I had reason to return to Slimming World so in January 2024 I was back and there was no stopping me.

"Each week the weight came off, starting with a 5lb loss in my first week. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods. We love a Saturday Fakeaway curry, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"I achieved 3 stone weight loss for my wedding in August 2025 & I felt a million dollars in my dress. I got so many compliments, I was on cloud 9.”

Janet’s Slimming World group will be held at Montgomery Hall, Wath, S63 7RD - every Thursday at 5pm & 7pm. For more information or to join Janet’s group either pop along on Thursday 13th November or call her on 07944 668261.