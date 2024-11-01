Flashback: Celebrating the completion of a project at Greasbrough in 2022

VIEWS are sought on how a £2 million pot of cash should be spent on improving the borough’s neighbourhoods.

Rotherham Council’s Our Places fund is the sequel to its £4 million Towns and Villages scheme, which paid for improvements in areas outside the main town centre.

Projects have included new seating, footpaths, lighting and green spaces

Council leader Cllr Chris Read said: “We want to hear from residents about the changes that will make a real difference to where they live. Their views are integral to helping the Council focus on areas that are key in their communities.

“We are committed to encouraging every neighbourhood to become a thriving neighbourhood, so we’re particularly interested in hearing about village or local centres, or access into these, but we really want to hear ideas from across the borough. The feedback we get from residents together with our experience of working with local communities will undoubtedly generate some exciting new projects.”

Consultation is running until Sunday, November 17. Visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations to fill in the form.

Paper versions are available at all libraries or can be provided – call 01709 254444. Residents are encouraged to provide photos of specific areas for improvement.

All responses are anonymous, and any data provided will be handled in line with the Council’s privacy policy, which can be read in full at www.rotherham.gov.uk/privacy.