Happier and healthier thanks to five stone weight loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gemma Thompson from Rawmarsh has overcome challenges to lose five stone and achieve her dream target weight. After her weight was affecting her physical & mental health she decided to take action.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma’s physical health saw her weight affecting her hips which would be painful and click when walking. Her mental health deteriorated when she had her daughter. She was diagnosed with Post Natal Depression which she didn’t want to talk about or even admit she was suffering.

With that came a bad relationship with food. As the weight piled on her mental health got worse then she ate more for comfort, it was a vicious cycle. Gemma explained “I would often break down when clothes didn’t look right, I would refuse to go out because I didn’t feel comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After I had Lacey I really wanted and needed to be healthier for her. I’ve always wanted to lose weight for myself but now I had a different priority. As she grew older and discovered running was faster than walking I know I wasn’t going to be able to chase her at the size I was!”

Gemma loving life

After chatting with a friend who was a Slimming World member, enjoying it and seeing results Gemma took the plunge and went along to the Parkgate group.Describing that first day she says “I was petrified but when I went in there was a sense of calm. A friendly welcome from Kerry, the Consultant, and the other members too made it all a little less scary.”

Gemma soon realised that Food Optimising with Slimming World is easy! The list of Free foods is endless, nothing is off limits its all about changing your shopping, cooking and eating habits. She says “My favourite meal is chicken in a cheesy leek sauce with mashed potato and a pile of vegetables.

With three adults and a nearly four year old in the house tea time could be a challenge. The three of us work and finish at different times and a child who likes something one day and hates it the next it needed to be easy. The flexibility of Food Optimising means meal times are much easier and planned in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saying that, the food is amazing and the plan is easy but life is hard! Our mood can play a huge part in our choices.

Gemma after

During a counselling session my counsellor told me to ‘go with the plan, not with the mood’, at the time this was more relevant to day to day life and my mental health struggles but it actually made sense with Slimming World too.

If you have planned a healthy meal but don’t feel like it because you’ve had a rough day, unlucky!! Go with the plan and not succumb to a takeaway”

Changes from Gemma joining to now are amazing! She couldn’t walk upstairs without being breathless but can now chase Lacey up them quite easily. She struggled to tie shoe laces so had them ready tied to just slip on. She now feels good in her clothes and enjoys shopping because she can find things that fit. She actually likes standing in front of the mirror with new outfits on. She states “I am physically and mentally healthier now than I’ve ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A high percentage of the weight loss journey is individual but its not 100% You. Its the group, other members become friends and your Consultant. Without support it can be difficult, with their support its much easier. Without the support of Kerry, the Consultant in Parkgate, her positive words of encouragement and understanding I would have given up. Without the support of the Wednesday morning group and them being my cheerleaders I wouldn’t have hit target. Without the support of my other half, Ben, I wouldn’t have enjoyed my meals half as much and be as happy as I am. Yes I’ve done the hard work but I haven’t done it alone. I will be forever grateful for all the support I’ve received and the friends I’ve made along the way."

Gemma before

Kerry who runs groups on Rawmarsh Hill in Parkgate commented about Gemma and her journey “I am absolutely in awe of Gemma and her determination to achieve her own weight loss target. She has struggled sometimes, as we all do, but has never ever let that stop her. Always attending and staying to group, showing care and support for other members too. She has the most infectious smile and we have had some great laughs along the way, with each other not at each other! Having Gemma as a member in group is invaluable for all of us. She has inspired us all, including me and we often refer to her saying ‘go with the plan, not with mood’ as it makes perfect sense. Well done Gemma”