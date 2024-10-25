Guide Dogs urgently seeks more puppy raisers in Rotherham this Halloween to care for puppies like Pumpkin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Halloween, Guide Dogs is issuing an urgent call for more puppy raisers in Rotherham to help shape the future of a life-changing guide dog puppy like Pumpkin.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs relies on volunteer Puppy Raisers to look after its puppies for their first year, teaching them basic commands and introducing them to different social environments, with essential costs covered.

Pumpkin is a one-year-old yellow Labrador Golden Retriever cross who lives with her puppy raisers near Rotherham. She will stay with them until she is around 16 months old when she will then hopefully move onto the next stage of her training, supported by expert trainers at the centre in Sheffield.

Puppy raising involves supporting a puppy, who moves into your home at around eight weeks of age, for 12-16 months, before they move out to begin their specialised guide dog training.

Alana Marriott, Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs, supporting puppies and volunteers in Rotherham and Sheffield, said:

“Raising a puppy like Pumpkin is a unique and rewarding way to make a direct impact on someone’s life.

"Our puppy raiser volunteers play a vital role in preparing these pups for their future work as guide dogs, and we are urgently in need of more people to join us, especially in Rotherham. We provide all the support, training, and supplies you need – all we ask for is your time, care, and dedication."

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Visit guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraising for more information and to apply.