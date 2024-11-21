Generations unite in joyful playtime at Rotherham care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at HC-One's Silverwood Care Home, in Bramley, Rotherham, bonded with the younger generations after nursery toddlers spend time playing, singing and laughing together in a successful visit.

HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, which provides residential and residential dementia care, was visited by a class from Little Learners Nursery this week.

The group of three-year-old boys and girls spent time reading with residents and sang well-known nursery rhymes together. Residents joined in and subsequently spoke about their own children.

Laura Buck, Administrator at Silverwood Care Home, said: “It has been magical to see the residents react and engage with the children during their first meeting. It was a real success.”