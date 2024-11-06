Last year's event

CHRISTMAS season officially arrives in Rotherham next weekend with the festive lights switch-on in All Saints’ Square.

The free entertainment starts at 3pm on Saturday, November 16, with performances from The Banned, Rotherham Youth Choir, Rotherham Civic Theatre’s panto cast, The Wichitas and Smashby.

Elsewhere, in the town centre will be Let’s Circus, Creature Feature’s There’s Nothing Like a Dame and a sound and light installation by Pif-Paf.

The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen, will switch on the lights at 6pm.

Cllr Robert Taylor, cabinet member for the local economy, said: "This is an amazing free event bringing fun and excitement for the whole family as we officially switch on the Christmas lights for the start of the festive season.

“Every year, the event is a much-loved tradition with live entertainment, music, comedy, creative workshops, street entertainers and a gift market. I’m sure there will be something for everyone.”

A selection of children’s rides will be found along Effingham Street, and free Saturday parking available in the council’s off-street car parks (excluding Forge Island).

The run-up to Christmas will also include Rotherham Music’s schools concert in the Minster on December 3, and wreath-making and the chance to meet Santa at Riverside House’s library on December 9 and 12.

Festive experience A Magical Christmas Adventure stays in Clifton Park from November 30 until Christmas Eve, and the Otherham winter festival follows in January.

Rother Valley Country Park will host the International Ice Swimming Championships, on December 14 and 15.

The lights event is funded by Rotherham Council, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.