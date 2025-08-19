From Rotherham to the Silver Screen: Gala Tent Joins Independent Cinema Boom

Rotherham-based Gala Tent is at the forefront of a growing trend, supplying marquees and gazebos to transform outdoor spaces into pop-up cinemas.

Gala Tent Helps Independent Cinema Make a Big-Screen Comeback

A Rotherham business is playing a starring role in bringing cinema back to communities across the UK. Gala Tent, the Manvers-based marquee and gazebo manufacturer, is helping organisers reinvent film screenings by providing weatherproof, flexible spaces that turn village greens, car parks and back gardens into pop-up cinemas.

The surge in outdoor and independent cinema has been fuelled by audiences looking for something different to the multiplex experience. Gala Tent’s structures give organisers the chance to create unique, immersive events that combine atmosphere with practicality.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent, said: “Cinema is about shared moments, and people now want experiences that feel special. At Gala Tent, we’re proud to help communities and entrepreneurs bring those magical evenings to life under canvas. It’s not just about the films—it’s about connection, atmosphere and creating memories.”

The move is more than cultural—it’s also commercial. Event organisers, local groups and small businesses are turning to Gala Tent for affordable, adaptable venues that can host anything from intimate screenings to large-scale festivals.

Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent, added: “We’re seeing real growth in demand for cinema-ready marquees. Customers want solutions that are cost-effective, easy to set up and that deliver real value. For many, this is about more than putting on a film—it’s about giving people a reason to come back again and again.”

With its reputation for supporting events of every kind, Gala Tent is proving once again that a Rotherham business can shape national trends—this time helping the indie cinema revival to shine.

About Gala Tent

Founded in 1999, Gala Tent is the UK’s largest supplier of commercial marquees, gazebos and event equipment. Based in Manvers, Rotherham, the company has grown from a small start-up into a market leader, supporting businesses, community groups and individuals with reliable event solutions.