Former Team GB wheelchair athlete From Wickersley now volunteering at Sheffield’s new Horatio’s Garden

John Robinson meets HRH The Princess Royal at Horatio's Garden Sheffield

A disabled man from Wickersley, near Rotherham in South Yorkshire who has been a wheelchair user for the past 41 years is now using his experience to support other people with spinal injuries at the Horatio’s Garden at the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, which opened in May this year.

In 1984, aged just 18, John Robinson and his friends were on their way to a night out in Sheffield when the car John was driving skidded on some mud and flipped over. While his passengers were all uninjured, John sustained a T2 spinal injury and has been a wheelchair user for the past 41 years.

However, John has never let being in a wheelchair stop him. He has played and coached wheelchair basketball for 30 years with the Sheffield Steelers and threw javelin for Team GB throughout the 80s and 90s, travelling the world to compete.

John has volunteered for the past 30 years, both in the spinal injury centre and with related charities. He says he enjoys helping newly injured people come to terms with their injuries and sharing his life-experiences with them.

John Robinson

John said: “One of the things I love most about volunteering is sharing my years of knowledge and experience with newly injured people. They mainly want to know about grants and benefits and things like how and where to go on holiday. I always say; there are no rules, you just have to find your own way - do everything you can and don’t let anything hold you back. There’s nothing to stop you having a full life - you’re just sitting down!”

Through his time volunteering John has met many characters; from an armed bank robber, to a Serbian sea merchant during the Cold War and even Princess Anne four times! He also helped to coach superstar wheelchair basketball athletes Harry Brown and Maddie Thompson.

John now volunteers with the charity, Horatio’s Garden, whose award-winning garden opened in May at the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield. The garden offers people with life-changing spinal injuries a space beyond the hospital and ward to rehabilitate, reflect and spend time with others in a similar situation to themselves. He fondly says this is his favourite volunteering role because he loves the outdoors and witnessing people enjoying the space. He sees himself as a patient liaison - encouraging people on the ward to come out into the garden for fresh air and to join groups or classes.

John continued: “I started volunteering with Horatio’s Garden earlier this year, after hearing about it being built a few years ago and watching the progress from the spinal centre. It’s my favourite volunteering role so far - I can’t see myself ever leaving. I love being outdoors and witnessing people enjoying the space. I’m not really a gardener but I go out and make sure the seats and water feature are clean, I’ll do some potting in the greenhouse, and I’ll welcome visitors and help them find where to make tea. But mostly I’ll sit and chat with them - if they want me to.”

John during his wheelchair basketball days

John says he wishes there had been something like Horatio’s Garden when he was first injured: “If I wanted outdoor space we only had a small balcony or the car park at the hospital entrance to go to, and when visitors came, they could only sit by my bedside. Now people can come here and enjoy the garden with their families and friends, even their dogs, as well as take part in all the activities and classes. It’s making such a difference.”

At Horatio’s Garden we know that people with spinal injuries need natural beauty to support their recovery. This is why we build and look after extraordinary gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres. We have now opened gardens in eight of the 11 NHS spinal injury centres in the UK. Our vision is for everyone with a spinal injury to have a Horatio’s Garden as part of their rehabilitation care.

Horatio's Garden are currently running an online fundraising art auction in collaboration with, and sponsored by, fine art auctioneers Woolley & Wallis. Preview and bid on artworks until 26 October here: www.tinyurl.com/Horatios-Garden-Art-Auction