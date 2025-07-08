Former DJ Gets Back Behind the Decks at Care Home Beach Party

Former DJ Nicholas Daley (61) from Sid Bailey care home in Brampton, operated by Danforth Care Homes, took a trip down memory lane when he stepped back behind the decks for the first time in years.

Nicholas, originally from Sheffield, spent most of his adult life entertaining crowds with his music across the UK and beyond.

From the age of 18, he built a career as a professional DJ, performing everywhere from intimate venues across the country to large-scale events, including a 5,000-strong crowd in Brighton and even a residency at St George’s Hotel in Greece.

Seeing the passion Nicholas still held for DJing, staff at Sid Bailey took him to Montagu Hall in Mexborough, a nearby sister home, who were hosting a Beach Day themed celebration with local entertainer, DJ Damo.

When Nicholas was asked if he’d like to take control of the music once again, he jumped at the chance, delivering a set that had residents and staff dancing and singing along. Nicholas said,

‘It felt really good to be back doing what I love. It fetched back some brilliant memories. Music has always been a huge part of my life, and it was great to share that again with everyone here.’

When asked about his all-time favourite track, Nicholas didn’t hesitate: Put Your Loving Arms Around Me by Billie Ray Martin – a 90s dance classic that still resonates with him today.

Victoria Alder, General Manager at Sid Bailey, added, ‘We’re always looking for ways to help our residents reconnect with their passions, and today was a perfect example. Seeing Nicholas light up behind the decks was incredible.

‘Special thanks to Montagu Hall care home and DJ Damo for helping us to make Nicholas’ day!’

About Sid Bailey and Montagu Hall:

