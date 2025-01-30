Food optimising to a happier healthier life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caroline Stocks from Brinsworth has suffered health issues which included chronic pain in her knees and hips, walking was a struggle and getting upstairs felt like climbing a mountain.

It wasn’t possible to do this daily task without being breathless and in pain, "I knew that being overweight caused damage on my knees", so she decided to join her Local Slimming World group.

Caroline joined in March 2024 and lost 6.5lb in her first week and in the first 4 weeks she was already one stone lighter. 13 weeks into her journey she was two and half stone lighter and lost 10% of her body weight.

Caroline spends many weekends away with her daughter, who is a hockey player.

Caroline crowned Greatest Loser 2025 in Brinsworth Group

"Sometimes I struggled to Food Optimise with food at the Ice Rinks" but with the help of group support to formulate a plan, learning to choose healthier options and using tools such as the Slimming World App has enabled Caroline to lose weight every week throughout 2024. Caroline has recently just after Christmas seen her first ever small gain. Which she lost the following week. "I’m enjoying my journey so much more this time, reaping the health benefits. I feel more comfortable in my own skin and a happier person."

Caroline has currently lost 6st 2.5lb and recently been crowned Brinsworths 5pm sessions Greatest Loser 2025. "Losing weight has taken the extra pressure off my knees, so walking is easier, I don’t get as breathless especially walking upstairs, and I’m also sleeping better."

She loves to try new recipes and the variety of meal that can easily be adapted to the Food Optimising way, means she’s not missing out on favourite foods, Naked chicken with rice and Katso curry, Slimming World Burgers are a family hit.

Caroline attends the Brinsworth group on Wednesday evening at Brinsworth Social club, where there’s a 3.30pm 5pm and 6.30pm sessions held there each week.

The Consultant there also named Caroline has this to say.

"Caroline is truly inspiring, she looks amazing! It’s so inspiring to see her dedication to her health, I’m so proud of her commitment to her wellness, she’s so much more vibrant and energetic. Her weight loss success has been amazing to see and we are all so proud of her."