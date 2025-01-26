Flying high with weight loss, hip hip away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doreen from Rawmarsh, was diagnosed with Osteoarthritis and told she needed a hip replacement. The waiting list was over a year long and she couldn’t stand the pain. She joined her local Slimming World group after the surgeon refused to do the operation until she lost weight as it was too dangerous.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doreen works in retail and had to stand for long periods of time. After a health assessment at work she was given a chair which wasn’t ideal but Doreen needed to work. A blue badge was awarded to Doreen so she could park closer. She became a recluse after work as the days were long and hard. Doreen explains “I couldn’t do much and food became my comfort and the weight just piled on. As I neared the year of having to wait for the surgery I was at my heaviest.” Unfortunately after the pre op assessment the operation was put on hold because of her weight.

Doreen also suffered more disappointment as her eldest son who lives in Australia wanted her to visit but she knew she couldn’t stand the lengthy flight. Her youngest son got his Pilots licence and took his brothers, grandparents and nephew up in the plane and Doreen couldn’t go and had to watch from the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After these upsetting events Doreen decided to rejoin Slimming World. She knew there was a local group as she had been a member before COVID. Doreen says “ I was welcomed back to the group with no judgment just support. The challenge was on to get the weight off to get the surgery I needed. My son would pick me up every week and take me to group as I had got to the point I couldn’t walk the short distance”Doreen loves trying new recipes and different products. She explains “I love making homemade soups and different curries from scratch. You can have meals out now and again, no need to deny yourself.” If you follow our unique eating plan, Food Optimising, we know that you can eat out & live your life without ever feeling deprived, lose weight and feel real good.

Doreen after

After losing 3st 7lb it was agreed she could have the operation. On the 1st May 2024, 9 months after joining Slimming World, Doreen went into hospital and two days later she was home to start her recovery. Two weeks after that she was back in group to continue her journey now having lost nearly 5 stone to date.

Doreen is proud to say “Seven month after surgery my life is getting back on track. I’m back at work full time, back on my feet, walking further and further. But, most amazingly (and very proud) I’ve finally made it up in the plane with my son! A very proud mum moment sat at the side of my son the pilot. I am now planning to visit my eldest son Australia as soon as my budget allows me to. I finally have my life back”

Angela, the consultant who runs the Rawmarsh & Greasbrough groups says about Doreen “I am so proud of what Doreen has achieved. Her determination to succeed is what has got her through a very difficult period. She is a pleasure to have in group and she always helps others who may be struggling. Doreen has even recommended our group to a work colleague who has joined with her. I have seen her not only lose weight but grow in confidence and she looks absolutely fabulous!”