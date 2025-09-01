Family and friends complete Three Peaks challenge in memory of footballer killed in drink driving accident

Bakewell Town footballer Kyle Shimwell was 21 years old when he was fatally injured in a car crash in 2023. He was rushed to the Northern General Hospital Intensive Care Unit but sadly died two days later.

“He was such a lovely boy and just a well-loved lad in Bakewell who always had a smile on his face. He’d passed his plumbing qualification, and he was just getting started in life,” said Katie Chatfield, fundraiser and friend of Kyle.

“I wish I could put myself in his shoes. If we could turn back time we would but unfortunately, we can’t. We want his memory to live on and hope that his story can reach even one person and raise awareness of the dangers of drink driving.”

Katie, Frankie and Kyle’s sister Kayleigh set out to complete the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity and say thank you for the care that Kyle and the family received during such a tragic time.

“When I realised I could fundraise for Sheffield Hospitals Charity in Kyle’s name, I knew it was perfect. We want to raise awareness and funds to say thank you to the staff at the Northern General Hospital for everything they did. We couldn’t have asked for better care for him and the family.”

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales. The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 metres (10,052ft). The group completed the challenge and managed to raise over £1,000.

“I’ve always wanted to do the Three Peaks Challenge,” Katie told us. “I’ve done Snowdon many times and I thought if I do the challenge, I want to do it for something or someone that means something to me. Kyle’s sister Kayleigh had never even walked near a mountain before and then the first one she did was Ben Nevis!

We’ve had amazing support from friends, family and the charity. We got a good luck message before we set off which was lovely! It means a lot to all three of us who did the walk.

Kyle filled so many people’s lives with love, joy and so many precious moments. We are proud that all of this is for Kyle, for a good cause and will hopefully make a difference in the future.”

People can still donate in Kyle’s memory by visiting the fundraising page here.