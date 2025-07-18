Experts to pass on top tips to help families waste less and recycle more

Residents in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham are being invited to a series of talks to learn how to waste less and recycle more.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waste experts at the award-winning Biffa BDR plant at Manvers, which deals with non-recyclable household waste from 345,000 homes in the area, are hosting talks on textiles, electricals and food. The talks, lasting around 90 minutes, will be delivered in the BDR Visitor Centre.

The BDR Manvers facility handles up to 250,000 tonnes of waste a year. Instead of being sent to landfill, over 97% of the waste is processed to make fuel or electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi Reid, Biffa’s Community Education Liaison Officer at Manvers, said: “We are always keen to encourage residents to get involved with our work at Manvers and have been delighted with the great success of the site visits we offer at the site.

Abi Reid from the Biffa BDR waste partnership

“Our outreach work has also seen us delivering talks to larger groups out in the community. We now want to offer the opportunity for individuals or small groups to come, meet with us and participate in these as well.

“We hope the community talks will further strengthen these positive relationships and offer people the opportunity to come to Manvers and find out a bit more about what we do and how we can all help to reduce the amount of waste we produce.”

Love Your Clothes: August 13, 2025, 2pm and 6pm

Have you ever wondered what happens to the clothes we throw away or wanted to know more about how you can become more environmental conscious when it comes to your clothes? This is the talk for you. This informative, fun session explains the environmental impacts of the clothes we buy, wear and throw away whilst sharing some tips on how you can reduce your impact and practical steps to take to make your clothes last longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electricals: October 15, 2025, 2pm and 6pm

With our world growing increasingly technological we have all encountered electronics waste and often wonder what to do with it. In this talk we will guide you through the world of electronics waste from the materials involved in making our gadgets, their use, disposal and the impacts this has on the environment along with some ideas to take away to help you clear out your old gadgets and keep your current ones in use as long as possible.

Love Food, Hate Waste: February 11, 2026, 2pm and 6pm

Around 60% of food waste in the UK comes from homes, this is costing both us and the planet a lot. That works out to around eight meals per household, per week that end up in the bin or nearly £1,000 a year for a family of four. In this talk we will explain why food waste is such an issue and the simple steps we can all take to reduce our food waste and make our food last longer saving us money and cutting the environmental impacts too.

How To Book

All details of booking can be found on the BDR website: www.bdronline.co.uk/community-talks-1

Here you will find a booking form for our talks on-site and a request form for a booking for your group at your venue.

If you don’t have access to the internet, please call 01709 765350 to book a place or discuss your group’s needs.