Eight-year-old on top of the world after tackling Mount Snowdon for Support Dogs

An eight-year-old has her head back out of the clouds after tackling Wales’ highest peak for charity.

Isabelle Lauder and her dad Tom walked – and in places, climbed – the 3,560ft Mount Snowdon, and have so far raised almost £700 for Sheffield-based national charity, Support Dogs.

The good cause trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults affected by epilepsy or physical disability, to live safer, more independent lives.

The Lauders, who live in Wombwell, Barnsley, have been volunteer doggy foster carers for Support Dogs since 2022, looking after the wonderdogs when they are not ‘at school’ at the charity’s training centre.

Isabelle Lauder enjoying a well-deserved curry after her mammoth climb

Kings Oak Primary School pupil Isabelle turned eight on July 30, celebrating with her family with a theatre trip to see Wicked in London, and two days later she scaled Snowdon.

Isabelle’s mum, Fran, 38, who works for South Yorkshire Police and is also mum to 10-year-old Oliver, said: “It took five hours to get up – it was quite a tough route, called Crib Goch, and involved some physical climbing, rather than just walking. They took a much easier route down.

“They had set off at 7am and it was pretty dry and not too hot – they couldn’t have asked for better weather and they took lots and lots of sweets. It was pretty windy at the top.”

She added: “I’m very proud of her, and she didn’t even seem to have any kind of aches or niggles the day after. A typical eight-year-old, she bounced straight back.”

Isabelle Lauder with support dog Peggy when she was in training and staying with her family

Isabelle said: “It was hard. I would do it again but not Crib Goch.

“The hardest part was all the steps going up, and then a path with more steps. My dad joked that I was close to breaking down.”

She added that her motivation was a certificate for completing Snowdon, as well as for taking part in Support Dogs’ Super Summer Challenge, which encourages its young supporters to take on a fundraising challenge during the six weeks’ holidays.

The family have looked after loveable Labs Spot, Buster and Peggy, who are now fully-qualified autism assistance dogs, Frank, who has been matched with a little girl on the charity’s autism assistance programme and Stardust, nicknamed ‘Dusty’, who is still in training.

The youngster climbing the peak at its steepest part

Tom, a 41-year-old operations manager, has previously taken part in Support Dogs’ annual abseil and also paddle-boarded the 23-mile length of Loch Ness for the charity.

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk and there is still time to sponsor Isabelle, at www.justgiving.com/page/isabelle-lauder