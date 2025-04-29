Dishing it out: we spend a whopping two days a year just talking about what’s for dinner and Roast Dinner is Yorkshire’s favourite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Food lovers assemble – it’s official, we love talking about food! Research has revealed adults who talk about what they’re having for dinner do so for a whopping 48 hours a year. A poll of 2,000 adults1 revealed seven in 10 discuss it daily for up to an average of eight minutes, with 21 per cent saying they discuss their evening meal with coworkers every day. And in Yorkshire, we’re most likely to be having Roast Dinner for our dinner, with 24 per cent of people in the area choosing it as their favourite meal.

Nationally, Gen Z discuss what’s for dinner the most, with 29 per cent of those aged 18-24 admitting to having three or four different conversations about their evening meal each day.

More than six in 10 (62 per cent) of those polled say they’re ‘food lovers’ and when it comes to our favourite meals, a roast dinner came out on top – ahead of spaghetti Bolognese and fish and chips.

Home-cooked meals bring joy to 85 per cent of us, 79 per cent love sharing meals with loved ones and 71 per cent say they love to cook from scratch knowing they’re building healthy habits.

Yorkshire puddings, Yorkshires favourite

The survey found that 6.28pm is when the UK sits down to eat and for 63 per cent of us, it’s taste that rules the dinner table.

Kerry Millson, a Slimming World Consultant who runs groups in Parkgate, says: “There’s nothing quite like sharing a meal with friends or family, and for many of us, life just wouldn’t be the same without it. Sitting down to eat with others brings us pleasure and creates connections and builds relationships – that’s why food is at the centre of so many big events in our lives.

“The good news is, despite what people may fear, losing weight doesn’t mean giving up that joy. When you’re desperate to lose weight, it can be tempting to chase quick fixes – weight loss injections, pills, surgery, a restrictive or fad diet, anything that promises instant results. These might involve suppressing your appetite, depriving yourself or not being able to eat with others as your diet is so different. But the truth is there is no magic bullet. Lasting weight loss comes from making sustainable changes to our food, physical activity, and mindset.

“At Slimming World, our healthy eating plan encourages members to eat nutritious, real food that fits around their lifestyle, so they can enjoy meals together as a family or with friends. It’s such a joy to see time and again our new members being amazed that they can lose weight without feeling like they’re missing out or having to stop socialising. When we surveyed our members, 85 per cent told us they were surprised they could lose weight while still eating foods they loved.”

Winner winner, chicken dinner

Despite more weight loss drugs now being available, 69 per cent of adults surveyed would be unlikely to take them according to the OnePoll.com data. Of those, 25 per cent say they don’t want to change the way they eat, drink and socialise, 21 per cent worried they wouldn’t be getting the nutrition they need for good health and 20 per cent say they love their food too much.

A separate One Poll member survey of Slimming World’s 13,000 community weight loss groups and online programme1 found that 89 per cent love losing weight while getting all the nutrients they need. Over three quarters (77 per cent) of members questioned now make healthy, nutritious, filling meals that the whole family enjoys and 76 per cent feel proud that they’re passing on healthy habits to their families. More than half (56 per cent) report being surprised at how quickly they’ve lost weight since joining Slimming World.

With over 55 years expertise in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, Slimming World offers an inclusive, non-judgemental community for everyone – including those people who may be using weight loss medications or have had weight loss surgery. Kerry says: “Whatever way someone chooses to lose weight we’d always encourage them to get support to make lasting changes. They’d never be judged at Slimming World if they joined us to get that support.”

You can find out more by going along to Slimming World in Parkgate at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 6EU where Kerry can explain how you can enjoy real food & real weight loss results.