Develop your board-level skills with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is seeking aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds who are considering their next steps towards a board-level, executive or equivalent position to join the next cohort of its Board Development Delegate Programme.

The initiative provides hands-on experience, knowledge, and insight into the responsibilities of executive and non-executive directors within a complex organisation. Upon completion, delegates will be supported in progressing into senior roles across the public, private, and voluntary sectors, including school and college governor positions.

This voluntary developmental role runs alongside an individual’s current job, providing structured learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Candidates should be working towards a director-level role within two years of completing the programme. Applications are encouraged from individuals of all backgrounds.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of DBTH, highlighted the programme as an invaluable opportunity to develop future leaders while bringing fresh perspectives to the board.

Previous Board Development Delegate Programme cohort pictured with Chief Executive and Chief People Officer.

"This programme is a fantastic opportunity for those with leadership ambitions to gain real insight into how a board operates. We believe that the best organisations learn from those they serve, and by welcoming delegates from a range of backgrounds, we not only develop future leaders but also enrich our own decision-making.

"If you are curious about leadership and want to make a meaningful impact, I encourage you to apply."

Among those who have benefited from the programme is Jodie Deadman, a recent delegate who praised DBTH’s commitment to openness and inclusivity.

"Access to the executive and non-executive directors was invaluable. Moving from informal conversations to seeing that in action, both as a chair of a subcommittee and then on the board itself, was really helpful. Thank you once again to the team and the organisation for embracing and delivering something very different to traditional or academic learning."

The programme is designed to be a two-way learning experience, benefiting both the delegates and the Trust. Participants share insights into the challenges faced by local communities, helping shape more inclusive opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Dr Khairul Shahdan, another successful delegate, initially hesitated to take on further leadership roles but found the programme transformative.

"I didn’t want to take on any other leadership roles due to the sheer responsibility. However, my divisional director encouraged me to apply, and I’m glad I did.

"The programme has encouraged me to do a lot more self-reflection. I’ve learnt new terms and language used at board level which I wasn’t exposed to as a clinician.

"I would definitely recommend this programme to those aspiring to be board-level positions."

To apply, candidates should submit an expression of interest, including a brief CV and a covering letter outlining why they wish to participate, what they hope to gain, and what they can contribute.

Applications should be sent to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Board Development Delegate Programme’. The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on March 1, with interviews taking place in mid-March. The programme runs from April to November.

For more details, visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/boarddevelopmentdelegate/