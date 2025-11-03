De Maulay Manor site manager earns prestigious Seal of Excellence

UnSug- 07102025-11 - (L-R) Assistant Site Manager Joel Dransfield and Site Manager Paul Jezusek

A Harron Homes site manager in New Rossington has been recognised among the best in the country, receiving a coveted Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC) as part of its renowned Pride in the Job Awards 2025.

Now in its 45th year and widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, the Pride in the Job awards celebrate site managers’ dedication to raising standards, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. Assessment is rigorous across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Paul Jezusek, Site Manager at the De Maulay Manor development, earned the award following his earlier Pride in the Job Quality win this summer, an achievement that places him within the top 5% of more than 8,000 site managers nationwide. The NHBC awards celebrate the UK’s most outstanding site managers for their dedication to raising standards, delivering exceptional build quality and inspiring their teams.

Paul, 48, from Sheffield, has worked in construction for over three decades, starting straight from school as an apprentice joiner before progressing through roles in both new build and refurbishment projects. He joined Harron Homes five and a half years ago and was promoted to site manager after two and a half years.

Paul said, “To win a Seal of Excellence on top of a Pride in the Job award is an incredible feeling and something I’m really proud of. It shows what we can achieve when everyone pulls together and keeps the focus on quality every single day.

“I’ve got a fantastic team at De Maulay Manor, and this award belongs to them as much as to me. Seeing families move into beautiful homes we’ve built is always rewarding, and being recognised by the NHBC makes it even more special.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted for Paul and the team at De Maulay Manor. This Seal of Excellence is a fantastic achievement and well-deserved recognition of Paul and the team’s leadership, commitment and attention to detail. At Harron, we strive for the highest standards in everything we do, and Paul is a brilliant example of that ethos in action.”