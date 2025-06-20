Creative Futures

darts, Doncaster’s award-winning creative health and learning charity, believe that a creative life is a healthy life, lived to its fullest potential, and staff see the impact of the transformative power of the arts daily:

“Attending [sessions with darts] has put me on the track to recovering the confidence I used to have. It’s been an invaluable stepping stone to rebuilding my life.” - Participant

Now, during Small Charities Week 2025, darts is launching a brand-new legacy giving scheme and inviting people to leave a gift to the charity in their Will. Sophy Sylvester, Director (Fundraising and Development), at darts says:

“By leaving a legacy to darts, you’re not just donating—you’re investing in lasting change, ensuring that generations to come can benefit from vital creative health and learning programmes.”

A classroom scene features a darts artist and two smiling young children in specialised adaptive seating. The artist, with dark, curly hair and wearing a black "darts" t-shirt, sits between the children. The boy to the left claps his hands in excitement. The girl on the right, wearing a school uniform, smiles with her hands resting on her chair's tray.

In an increasingly complex world, the need for creativity, connection, and wellbeing is more critical than ever, and darts’ mission is to improve life, learning, and health by delivering creative health programmes with people in Doncaster. For over 30 years, darts has empowered people of all ages and abilities to overcome challenges, develop good health and wellbeing, and ignite their potential through creativity. But their work is far from finished.

According to The Legacy Giving Report (2024) every year, around £4.5 billion is donated by people leaving a gift to charity in their Will, with predictions that this will grow to £10.2 billion by 2050. Imagine the impact if just a fraction of that could help secure a brighter future for Doncaster - one where creativity is at the heart of community wellbeing.

By leaving a gift in your Will, you become a partner in darts’ mission to enable everyone in Doncaster to learn and connect through creative programmes. You’ll help ensure that creativity remains an essential tool for building healthy, connected, and thriving communities for generations to come. Take the first step in leaving a legacy today by visiting www.wearedarts.org.uk/gifts-in-wills or contact Amy Knowles on [email protected] to find out more.

If you’re considering leaving a gift to darts in your Will, expert legal guidance is available. Ison Harrison Solicitors can provide practical advice tailored to your needs, helping you make informed decisions about legacy giving. To learn more, contact Partner and Wills & Probate Solicitor Jessica Haigh at [email protected] or call 01226 337849.