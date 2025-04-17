Community Foundation achieves prestigious accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) has been awarded a Quality Accreditation in recognition of the charity’s continued commitment to excellence, accountability and impact.

It marks the sixth successful round of accreditation for SYCF from UK Community Foundations (UKCF).

The UKCF Quality Accreditation sets the standard for community foundations across the country, providing a robust framework ensuring transparency, consistency and credibility.

SYCF is one of 47 community foundations across the UK which make up the UKCF network that collectively distributes more than £170m in grants every year to charities, community groups and individuals.

The South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation team celebrate the Quality Accreditation.

This accreditation will remain in place until 2028.

Martin Singer, chief executive of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF), said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this prestigious accreditation from UKCF. My thanks go to Ruth Willis, the previous CEO, for her work in helping the team to achieve this fantastic result.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 40th anniversary of giving in South Yorkshire, this award highlights the unwavering commitment, dedication and hard work of our team in distributing funds to those most in need across the region.

“Our staff and trustees work tirelessly to ensure that our policies and processes are consistently of a high standard and support our work in inspiring people to give, helping communities in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield to thrive.”

SYCF is the region’s largest local grant giving charity and last year awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 community groups and organisations. Since 1986, the Community Foundation has given out almost £40m in grassroots grants.