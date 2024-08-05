Collie Chaos dog show returns to Wath in support of rescue charity
COLLIE Chaos will return to Wath Hall – with dozens of excited dogs and their owners.
The event takes place from 10.30am on Saturday, August 24, and raises money for Collie Rescue Rough and Smooth.
There will be contests open to collies, and some for any breeds, plus raffle, stalls and refreshments, said organiser Sheila Yerrell.
The event will be opened by The Morris Minors, feature animal trainer Lee Jefferies, and this this year is being sponsored by Butterfields funeral directors.
