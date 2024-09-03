Collie Chaos dog show at Wath fetches £1k for charity
Collie Chaos features dozens of dogs taking part in contests – plus entertainment for the two-legged visitors too.
The event at Wath Hall on August 24 was opened by Rev Charles Bolton followed by The Morris Minors, with money going to Collie Rescue Rough and Smooth.
Organiser Sheila Yerrell said: “We had a fantastic day this year. There were lots of stalls, have-a-go hoopers, and the fire brigade came.
“The day ended with the dog show. The judge for the collies was Rod Slater and for the fun ones it was Tony Ryder.
“We had rough collies from all over the country, and we made just over £1,000, including donations and souvenirs.”
She added: “It was a great success. Next year is our 40th anniversary so I’m planning something special,
“I would like to thank everyone who helped and Butterfields funeral directors for sponsoring the event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.