Cherry Trees Care Home strikes gold at the Rotherham Care Home Olympics

The annual Rotherham Care Home Olympics has just taken place, and after an epic four-sport challenge, Cherry Trees Care Home has been declared the winner!

Held at the New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United Football Club, the Care Home Olympics saw Cherry Trees take on teams from three other local care homes in dominoes, bowling, trivia, and boccia.

Team Cherry Trees took the competition very seriously, starting their training 10 weeks ahead of the event to ensure they were up to standard.

The victorious team, made up of Sheila, Christine, Gordon, Roy, Coral, Phyllis, Dennis, Ann, and Margaret looked fantastic in their team uniforms.

Cherry Trees residents enjoyed visiting the New York Stadium.

Once the first half of the competition was over, Rotherham United Community Trust, which organised the event, put on a magnificent lunch for the competitors.

Ending the events on a high, participants and their support teams even had the chance to dance and sing along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Que Sera Sera".

Margaret and Gordon each received an extra medal for their achievements in the games, with Margaret winning the trivia quiz and Gordon taking the top spot in Boccia. When Gordon received his award, he was in disbelief and exclaimed: "Am I dreaming?"

The overall winners were announced by Hakeem Odoffin, central defender for Rotherham United FC's first team.

Cherry Trees are the champions!

Sheila, a resident at Cherry Trees Care Home, said: “I had a brilliant day out today! We couldn't be prouder to represent Cherry Trees this year.”

Lisa Webster, Activities Coordinator at Cherry Trees Care Home, said: “I'm beaming with pride! Our residents have been so committed over the past 10 weeks and haven't missed a single training session. Their dedication was truly inspiring, so bringing that trophy home is such a special moment for us all.”

She continued: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Rotherham United Community Trust for organising such a brilliant day. It was lovely to meet up with other care home residents and their dedicated support staff from our community here in Rotherham.”

Cherry Trees Care Home on Simmonite Road in Rotherham is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and North of England.

Taking part in the Care Home Olympics is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Cherry Trees offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. The home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

For more information about the home visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/cherry-trees-kimberworth-park-rotherham

