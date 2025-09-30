Charlie Dewhirst MP sees enhancements and plans for Skirlington Coast

Plans for £10m of future investment as well as how £4m has been spent in the past year at Skirlington Coast holiday park were among things Charlie Dewhurst MP saw when he was given a tour of the East Yorkshire holiday resort on Monday.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dewhirst was hosted by Unity Holidays CEO Mark Seaton and COO Dermot King, whose company purchased the park a year ago and have since added the Wonky Donkey pub and restaurant as well as spending £3m on new caravans from local suppliers.

He was given a chance to sample a range of dishes that the restaurant serves, and meet some of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP was shown how phase two of redevelopment will increase and enhance the swimming pool, as well as creating a sun deck and boardwalk.

From left: Dermot King (Unity Holidays COO), Charlie Dewhirst MP and Mark Seaton (Unity Holidays CEO) meet at Skirlington Coast.

The Unity Holidays senior executives also outlined to Mr Dewhirst their intention to make proposed new sports facilities available to local schools and community groups, should planning permission be granted.

Skirlington Coast are hoping to get the green light from East Riding Council for a third phase of work on their park, which would see them create additional sports and leisure venues while adding more new locally-purchased caravans.

“We see it as essential that anything we do at Skirlington Coast is beneficial for the community as well as for our caravan owners and holidaymakers,” explained Unity Holidays CEO Mark Seaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our intention is to allow schools and other local organisations to use the facilities which our third phase of redevelopment would deliver, subject to us receiving planning permission from East Riding Council.

Charlie Dewhirst MP (left) in discussion with Unity Holidays’ CEO Mark Seaton at Skirlington Coast.

“To be able to provide the community with access to indoor and outdoor sports facilities would be something we would take great pride in.”

The latest set of plans have meant Skirlington Coast have had to serve notice to vacate to Skirlington Market, who have operated on the resort’s land since 1986.

However, Unity Holidays have revealed they are attempting to find the market a suitable new home, and have offered to assist the market owners financially with the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very aware that our plans are not good news for the market and its stallholders, and we appreciate their need to find a new home which allows them to continue to trade and maintain the community they have developed over the last four decades,” said Unity Holidays COO Dermot King.