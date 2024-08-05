.

DONCASTER Cancer Detection Trust have appealed for donations of scarves and jewellery to sell for the cause.

Unwanted items would be welcomed by the charity, which says they are always popular as part of their fundraising.

Spokesperson Ruth Bacon said: “It doesn’t take long and if you pass on your once-loved items to our charity, we can raise even more funds to help our local hospitals.

“We may be able to collect, if you find it difficult to drop them off at our office.

“Just think, by clearing out your scarves and jewellery you will have space for all those holiday buys on your return!”

Contact Ruth on 07510 963542 if you can help.

Meanwhile, the trust will have a stall at Auckley Show on Saturday, August 17, when you can stop by for a chat and hear more about the fundraising efforts.

Find out more about the trust at dcdt.co.uk or by calling 01302 325029.