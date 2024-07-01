Can you help with Chesterfield Canal project?
CHESTERFIELD Canal Trust has appealed for help with its review of signage along the waterway route between Chesterfield and Kiveton Park.
The project will include taking photos of all signs, waymarkers, roundels and interpretation panels, with locations recorded using technology such as the what3words app.
The trust has appealed for members of the public to assist with this. Contact details can be found at http://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk.
The trust also made a final call for photographs to be considered for inclusion in its 2025 calendar.
