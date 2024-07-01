.

CHESTERFIELD Canal Trust has appealed for help with its review of signage along the waterway route between Chesterfield and Kiveton Park.

The project will include taking photos of all signs, waymarkers, roundels and interpretation panels, with locations recorded using technology such as the what3words app.

The trust has appealed for members of the public to assist with this. Contact details can be found at http://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk.

