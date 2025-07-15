Breedon donates flagship products to inclusive RHS sensory garden in RNIB collaboration

Breedon Group plc (Breedon or the Group) has been announced as a key supplier for a new sensory-rich garden set to debut at this month’s RHS Flower Show at Wentworth Woodhouse.

The Group is donating flagship products to the project, which is a collaboration with the RNIB, including Breedon Golden Amber self-binding gravel, the only material of its kind to hold a Royal Warrant, and Welsh Slate hard landscaping materials from the famous Penrhyn Quarry – known for its strength, natural texture and 3,000-year-old history of craftsmanship.

Designed and worked on by renowned horticulturalist Paul Hervey-Brookes and RHS landscaper Gareth Wilson, the RNIB Legacy Garden invites people without visual impairments to experience the world through the eyes of someone with sight loss. Described as “thought-provoking and challenging” by the design team, it uses texture, form, sound and scent to create an immersive and emotional journey. It also serves to highlight the positive impact that legacy gifts can have on the RNIB’s work.

Breedon has a long history of supplying decorative products to sites across the UK, from stately homes, castles and royal residences to public spaces, housing developments, private residences and gardens.

Visual of the RHS sensory garden

Barry O’Connor, General Manager – Welsh Slate, Special Aggregates & Circular Economy at Breedon, said: “We’re proud to see our products playing a role in such an important and thoughtful design for this project.

“Creating a space that can be enjoyed by everyone, including those with a visual impairment, shows how materials shape not just how gardens look, but how they feel and function.”

To help bring the garden to life, the Group is supplying a wide range of hard landscaping materials – from Breedon Golden Amber Gravel to a broad selection of Welsh Slate products. Those include slate crust, cobbles, fencing, decorative gravel, slate dust, and MOT Type 1 aggregate. A centrepiece hand-cut Welsh Slate bench is also being donated as a lasting feature of reflection and comfort.

Breedon Golden Amber Gravel’s smooth yet sturdy surface makes it ideal for wheelchair users and buggies, while Welsh Slate brings natural tonal variation and tactile character to the space – all the while meeting the high-performance demands of a public show environment.

The build reflects the importance of considering sensory accessibility at every stage of landscape design - from gradients and layout to material choice and user interaction. It also supports Breedon’s wider commitment to making a material difference – using British products that enhance function, beauty and experience in equal measure.

“This garden is not just about what people see – it’s about what they feel,” added Barry “Breedon Golden Amber Gravel and Welsh Slate hard landscaping materials are unique, versatile products being used here in a way that highlights their purpose as much as their aesthetic appeal.

“As part of our commitment to making a material difference we’re constantly looking at how the products we supply can have a real-world impact – not just in performance, but in how they help shape inclusive and thoughtful spaces like this one.”

The garden will be open to the public at RHS Wentworth Woodhouse from July 16-20, continuing Breedon’s longstanding partnership with Paul and Gareth, whose previous collaborations include award-winning projects at RHS Chelsea, Hampton Court and Chatsworth.

Breedon Golden Amber Gravel and many of Welsh Slate hard landscaping materials are available to buy online with nationwide delivery https://www.breedon-special-aggregates.co.uk/.