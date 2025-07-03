Brave drivers, from Rotherham bus operator, overcome 10KM challenge

Three brave bus Drivers, from a major local operator, have raised close to £1,000 by taking on a 10 kilometre running challenge to support the work done by local charities.

Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Joann Calvert, Martin Exley and Steven Renshaw took on the run in Barnsley. Stagecoach nationally is an official supporter of Age UK, with operators around the country working to support the charity. This is part of Stagecoach’s belief in doing the right thing and taking pride in its local communities.

Each of the Drivers smashed their fund-raising targets: Steven raised £300 and Martin £237, both for Age UK, and Joann raised £400 to share between Barnsley Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Joann said: “I saw a message on our internal social-media channel asking to take on a challenge to raise money for these important causes. So, I stepped up – I like to think that I am always up for a challenge!

The runners

“The opportunity came at a wonderful time, because I was trying to lose a bit of weight and get healthier, and I find it easier to stay focused if I am working towards something.”

The idea of a fitness challenge through ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ classes that Joann runs with Cheryl Green at Stagecoach Yorkshire. about trying to help people get fitter and slimmer.

She said: “I only need an idea and I’m on it! It began with between 25 and 30 people attending every week, they jumped on the scales and we logged their weights. Once they reached every half-stone loss, they received a certificate, and every week we provided fruit and healthy snacks.

“Each week we had a different themed menu, such as one-pot wonders, Pie week, Curry week, and an Easter special. Between us, we lost 38 stone and a lot of us have carried on to lose more weight.”

(l-r) Martin Exley, Joann Calvert and Steven Renshaw

Martin added: “I signed up for the 10 kilometre race as a goal for my weight loss and fitness, to prove to myself that all the hard work was worth it, and that, if you want it and try hard enough, anything is possible!”

Meanwhile, Steven said: “I wanted to give myself a challenge. I am ex-military of 23 years and run quite a lot, but only in my own time. I miss the competitive side of fitness, which the army brought, so running a race with work friends was a good choice. I also do it for my mental health and wellbeing.”

There is information about the work done by Age UK at www.ageuk.org.uk, Barnsley Hospice at www.barnsleyhospice.org, and the Alzheimer’s Society at www.alzheimers.org.uk.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp