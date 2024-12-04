Big win for Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Engineering Director at the Route One Awards

The “Engineer of the Year” title at this year’s Route One Awards was awarded to Jack Abbott, Engineering Director at Stagecoach Yorkshire.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious routeone ceremony, held at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham, is the highlight of the coach and bus industry calendar.

The “Engineer of the Year” award for large operators (over 150 vehicles), recognises and rewards outstanding work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack has over 14 years’ experience with Stagecoach after starting as a Mechanical Apprentice in 2009. He has worked through various roles throughout his time, and most recently took over the role of Engineering Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire in January 2023.

Big Win for Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Engineering Director at the routeone Awards

Stagecoach Yorkshire Managing Director, Matt Kitchin said “We’re all so proud to see Jack recognised as one of the very best in the industry at the Route One Awards. Jack is a brilliant role model to fellow young engineers having started as an apprentice at 16 years old and progressing to Engineering Director by the time he was 30.”

“Jack has played a pivotal role in delivering a number of key projects throughout our business including the transition to zero emission electric buses, a project that will see almost one in four of our fleet electric by Spring 2025, one of the highest proportions of zero emission buses of any bus fleet in the UK.”

Jack said “I am delighted to have been crowned Engineer of the year at the Route One awards. To be recognised at such a prestigious industry event is amazing”.