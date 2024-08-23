A POPULAR entertainment hub is set to celebrate the reopening of its entrance in style.

There will be entertainment galore at the Let’s Get Together event on Saturday, September 14 to mark the reopening of Barnsley Civic’s Eldon Street entrance.

After closing its doors in 1998 the historic Eldon Street building remained hidden from the public, but the front doors will swing open once more.

The full day of entertainment will see attractions on Eldon Street and in Mandela Gardens as Mark Mark Productions bring their street theatre show The Unnaturalists and Helter Skelter to wow the public with gravity-defying Victorian stilt walkers.

Manic idiot violinist Sid Bowfin will also be on hand alongside Catch Maynard Flip Flap who flips eggs into the air then attempts to catch them on his head.There will be live music from Barnsley’s Frumptarn Guggenband, and much more.

People can then step inside and take part in circus and dance workshops, revisit the Barnsley Civic of the past through an archive exhibition, and have a go on the Barnsley Music Service open mic.

There is no need to book to attend the fun event which starts at 11am.

Launching on September 14 in the gallery will be a collection of work by the pioneering American artist Georgia O’Keeffe called Memories of Drawings.

Well-known for her blend of abstraction and figuration, Georgia O’Keeffe is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

A second exhibition features the new works by the Civic’s artist-in-residence Ailish Treanor.

Ulterior Motifs showcases works inspired by Barnsley’s local landscape and the recent revitalisation of Eldon Street.

The gallery will be open from 11am to 6pm.

Barnsley Civic’s resident and guest companies will hold a free showcase of their work between 4pm and 6pm, featuring Denada Dance Theatre who are currently restaging Mariposa, indie folk duo Mila and Zoe from Barnsley, and the award-winning community theatre company for learning disabled and autistic adults Cross the Sky. Katrina Tia Charles, a Barnsley-based songwriter, will also be performing live and Barnsley Civic’s Civic Pride Singers will also perform.Tickets for the Barnsley Civic showcase are free but must be booked by clicking https://civicbarnsley.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873664118 and by entering the promo code SHOWCASE. Tickets are limited with a maximum of two per visitor.