Awards aplenty for RNIB Legacy Garden at RHS Wentworth Woodhouse

A garden exploring the sensation of sight loss created by RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People) has been awarded three top prizes by the RHS at the Wentworth Woodhouse Flower Show in Yorkshire. The legacy garden, which is made possible by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, has been welcoming a stream of enthusiastic garden lovers, plant enthusiasts and supporters since the show opened today (Thursday). It’s been specially designed to provide a rich sensory and immersive experience that’s accessible and appealing to visitors both with and without sight loss.

The RNIB Legacy Garden was named Best Show Garden, Gold Medal for a Show Garden and Best Construction for a Show Garden.

The RNIB Legacy Garden has been created by award-winning designer Paul Hervey-Brookes who chose plants with different textures and colours to create a tactile environment which guests with sight loss can explore. It also features two 'sight pods' which aim to give sighted visitors the opportunity to experience how aspects of the garden might look to someone living with eye conditions diabetic retinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The garden's calming environment also aims to provide a setting for RNIB volunteers to outline how important Gifts in Wills are to enable the charity to support blind and partially sighted people to build the skills to live the life they want to live.

Tiny water sculptures poke out between the flowers in the RNIB Legacy Garden which won three prizes at RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse.

The vote for the Show Garden’s category of the People’s Choice Award is open until midday on Friday, 18 July to vote, please visit the RHS People's Choice Award and vote online.

To ensure a lasting legacy from the garden, the charity is Intending to repurpose elements of the design for use at nearby Rotherham Hospice. RNIB has a long-standing presence in the area with the first ever Eye Care Liaison Officer (ECLO) was based at Rotherham Hospital when the service launched in 1994. Eye Care Liaison Officers provide practical and emotional support to patients and their families.