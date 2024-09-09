Appeal is made for help restoring Maltby park mural

Members of the community hub by the mural in Coronation Park

AN APPEAL has been made to the community to help give this Maltby mural a makeover in time for the Children’s Capital of Culture celebrations.

The “artwall” along the western boundary of Coronation Park has taken on a rundown appearance in recent years, with flaking paint.

Now Maltby Community Hub is hoping to give the mural a new lease of life.

The group has issued an appeal for tradespeople and other potential helpers to get in touch to help move the project forward.

Community hub member Adam Tinsley said: “Working with the children of Maltby, we want to give the Coronation Park artwall a makeover as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture 2025.

“Businesses of Maltby can help us out. We need bricklayers and renderers to prepare the wall, and we also need sponsors to help fund the artwork, working with Maltby schoolchildren.”

Anyone who would like to help with the project, or find out further information, can email the group on [email protected].