Ambitious art project brings world class art to Yorkshire mental health settings

⁠As part of the nationwide initiative, YSP’s Informal Learning Team is helping support Hospital Rooms to bring communities to the Park, supporting 15 incredible artists to transform spaces at Fieldhead Hospital in Wakefield and Kendray Hospital in Barnsley.

A core element of the project is Hospital Room’s programme of workshops, which allows patients and staff to engage directly with the creative process, with some of the workshops also taking place at YSP’s inspiring setting.

Simeon Barclay, (pictured) is one of the artists involved in this project, who recently led a workshop in The Bothy at YSP. As part of the day he got to see his own sculpture Pittu Pithu Pitoo for the first time since it was sited at YSP. This also served as inspiration for the creative work that followed.

From completing their first project in 2016, Hospital Rooms has since transformed 200 hospital rooms, conducted more than 500 creative workshops and worked with more than 4,100 patients across the country.

Find out more at www.hospital-rooms.com

