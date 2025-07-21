Almost 280,000 drivers are risking their license in Sheffield postcodes by failing to wear this common accessory

Budding motorists of South Yorkshire are currently facing lengthy delays when it comes to booking a practical driving exam, with more than four in five (84%) test centres in the UK at the maximum 24 week waiting period to book.

To combat this, the government have recently announced they will clear the backlog by introducing 10,000 new driving tests a month, meaning learners should be able to claim their full driving licenses sooner than they think.

However, in a new study undertaken by prescription glasses retailer Feel Good Contacts, multiple Freedom of Information requests were submitted to the DVLA to analyse the number of road users with eyesight related conditions and how this has affected driving licenses in Sheffield.

The ‘01 - Eyesight Correction’ code in Sheffield postcodes

Across the UK, more than 14 million drivers require eyesight correction as a condition of their license, meaning out of the 42 million license holders, a third (34%) contain an ‘01 - Eyesight Correction’ code.

For drivers who wear visual correction devices such as glasses and contact lenses in order to safely drive, drivers need to declare this to the DVLA when applying for or renewing a license and as such will receive an ‘01 - Eyesight Correction’ code on their driving license.

In Sheffield postcodes, the numbers paint a picture of being significantly higher than most of the UK, with almost 280,000 drivers declaring their need for contact lenses or glasses to drive to the DVLA.

The postcode areas in the UK that feature the most ‘01’ codes on driving license include:

Rank Location Postcode Area Total 1 Birmingham B 391,437 2 Sheffield S 278,814 3 Nottingham NG 260,133 4 Glasgow G 244,546 5 Leicester LE 243,988 6 Newcastle NE 234,962 7 Manchester M 234,509 8 Peterborough PE 234,397 9 Bristol BS 229,388 10 Reading RG 210,992

Birmingham postcodes contain the most ‘01’ codes on driving licenses in the UK, with more than 390,000 out of a population of more than two million.

As a percentage of the population from the top 10 most ‘01’ codes on licenses, Reading postcodes contain the greatest proportion of driving licenses with this code out of the population with one in four (25%) people.

How many in Sheffield postcodes have had their entitlement to drive revoked since 2018?

When looking further into the numbers of Sheffield, 535 drivers between 2018 and 2024 ended up having their entitlement to drive revoked and driving license applications refused due to declaration of an eyesight condition.

Location Postcode area Total Birmingham B 650 Sheffield S 535 Bristol BS 433 Nottingham NG 433 Newcastle NE 420 Peterborough PE 420 Cardiff CF 404 Glasgow G 396 Swansea SA 390 Royal Tunbridge Wells TN 382

Across the entire UK, there were more than 24,500 driving license applications revoked, and applications denied between 2018 and 2024 for eyesight related conditions.

Sheffield postcodes ranked second on the list out of 124 postcodes within the UK, despite not having the largest population by postcode.

Concerning number of drivers who haven’t informed the DVLA

Although these figures present the numbers that have informed the DVLA about their eyesight issues correctly, this is not always the case.

Worryingly, out of a survey of 2,000 Britons who were asked whether they wear glasses or contact lenses, out of those who drive, more than a third (35%) have not declared this to the DVLA and could be risking their own and other’s safety on the roads.

For those who have declared this to the DVLA, failure to wear visual correction devices can be punishable by up to a £1,000 fine and three points on your driving license.

Khuram Sarwar, Dispensing Optician at Feel Good Contactssays:“Wearing contact lenses or prescription glasses is a must while driving for those who need vision correction to meet the ‘standards of vision for driving.’

“A crystal-clear eyesight at multiple distances is needed to achieve an adequate field of vision during driving and to see road signs, number plates and other vehicles with optimal visual activity.

It is a simple process to get your vision corrected, and it is not worth the risk of failing your driving test or putting others in danger.”