Acclaimed novel explores secure hospital care

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us about his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, and how it reflects life within secure hospital units like Wathwood Hospital, near Rotherham

I have visited high-, medium- and low-secure hospitals and units in my role at the Institute of Mental Health, The University of Nottingham. Many of these are relatively new builds like Wathwood Hospital (medium-secure) which was evaluated by the Care Quality Commission in 2024 as providing a good service overall. Yet not all such services are modern, up-to-date or achieving the kind of healing environment that they claim.

The quality of secure hospital settings can vary, with the best of these committed to mitigating the prisonlike environment to best support the recovery and rehabilitation of people with serious mental health problems who pose a risk to the public or themselves.

Where the risk of harm is grave and immediate, such individuals may find themselves sent to high-security hospitals usually under the Mental Health Act. There are three such hospitals in the UK (Broadmoor, Rampton and Ashworth). At such facilities, the merging of what we think of as a hospital can seem lost in the strong prisonlike architecture and grounds.

Professor Paul Crawford at The Institute of Mental Health, The University of Nottingham

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, Hemp finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a place of comfort, making it less prisonlike, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

The novel, of course, is fictional but draws on decades of working in mental health. In my professional role, I have faced some anxiety in writing creatively about high-security hospitals, not least due to media coverage and public anger about people with serious mental health problems who do terrible things avoiding what they consider the more punitive sentence of a long stretch (if not for life) in prison. I have also been rightly concerned to ensure that my realistic presentations are credible among those with lived experience of mental trauma and for peers in psychiatry, psychology, and nursing, etc. In the end, I can only rely on the feedback of my readers. Fortunately, thus far, the novel appears to pass muster in exploring mental trauma, high-security hospital seetings and in providing a thrilling read:

Out 25th February

