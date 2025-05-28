14th Rotherham Scouts Capital of Culture event

Published 28th May 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:12 BST
We celebrated our Patron Saint of Scouting, St George and leaders and children worked hard to make sure that everyone had a great day. Scouts and leaders made a castle for us and our flags flew proudly from the top. St George would have been proud of us.

We used our funding from the Capital of culture to put forwards resources and providing free activities for children and adults to do on the day. It was open to the local community and we had many visitors plus members of scouting and their families. The activities took part on Scout land and part on Church land.

It was an amazing day: the children retold the story of St George in Rotherham in a play and all sections joined in acting and singing songs about St George’s and the dragon. We also had two re-enactment groups, one brought items for the children to try on or use and the other acted out the story with some of the scouts joining in. Children made shields and swords to take home and the ladies from the church kindly provided refreshments. There were even ferrets, who enjoyed racing through the tunnels, much to the delight of the children.

We are grate for the funding for our project.

