KEEP STUDYING: Debbie sets an example

Debbie, who was 50 at the time, completed three years of study in 2023 and is now looking forward to tackling a chartered manager health and social care degree level qualification.

Debbie (53), the e-rostering support officer at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “In 2015 I joined RDaSH’s admin bank, working where and when the NHS trust needed me. In 2016 I got my current role. I love e-rostering, it is literally getting the right people to the right place at the right time to support clinical staff across the whole trust.

“When it was highlighted to me that I’d great life experience but no formal qualifications for management roles, that’s when I decided to study for a Level 5 apprenticeship.

“I love my job and now I have my qualification I can look towards career progression.

“My advice to anyone thinking about studying an apprenticeship is ‘go for it! You’re never too old for an apprenticeship.”

Debbie can be seen on video speaking about her apprenticeship at https://youtu.be/9ttPsU-VlOU

