Yorkshire hair and scalp expert launches new enterprise

A start up business which specialises in diagnosing and treating hair and scalp conditions has launched in Leeds with support from Unity Enterprise, the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agnes Maarufu, founder of the Leeds Private Trichology Clinic, showcased her expertise by leading an introductory seminar on trichology for potential clients at Leeds Media Centre, one of three business locations in Chapeltown managed by Unity Enterprise which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Richard Aitoro, Unity Enterprise Business Adviser, said: "I have enjoyed working closely with Agnes - a certified trichologist - in an advisory and creative capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This included helping her define her brand identity, designing a professional logo, and developing a comprehensive marketing strategy aimed at increasing visibility and attracting a steady client base.

Agnes Maarufu, founder of the Leeds Private Trichology Clinic, who launched her new business at Leeds Media Centre

“I continue to provide ongoing guidance on business growth, client engagement and operational planning.

“As part of our broader marketing efforts, we are also in the early stages of planning a podcast that will allow Agnes to further share her knowledge, connect with a wider audience and position herself as a thought leader in the field.”

Agnes Maarufu said: “The seminar was an ideal forum to talk about what we offer at the Leeds Private Trichology Clinic and exchange ideas with other participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether facing hair loss, scalp issues or wanting stronger hair, we can deliver practical, science-backed solutions at affordable prices.

“I have a background in developing hair and skin products and am familiar with the business world as a serial entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

“However, this is my biggest challenge yet. The support and insight offered by Richard and the team at Unity Enterprise has been invaluable.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “It was a pleasure to invite Agnes to lead such an informative seminar at Leeds Media Centre which has established an ever-growing reputation as a first class venue for business events.