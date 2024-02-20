Wilko confirms reopening date for Rotherham store
The store will reopen in its old unit at Parkgate Shopping on March 29, with a third of the staff team being former Wilko employees who were prioritised for interviews.
The home and garden outlet will include terminals which allow shoppers to browse and order from the firm’s website.
This launch takes the company’s number of new “concept” stores nationally to five, with a further series of openings planned for later in 2024.
Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and Wilko, said: “It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’re proud that store doors will reopen in Rotherham very soon.
“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities to the area, and for helping local families and communities to have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.”