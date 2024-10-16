PRESENTER: Amy Garcia

THE names of 50 businesses and individuals who are in the running to receive some of South Yorkshire’s most prestigious business accolades have bene revealed.

Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Annual Celebration of Business event recognises the outstanding achievements of businesses across the region over the past 12 months and will take place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre on Friday November 8.

This year saw a particularly strong representation of businesses based in Rotherham, with 25 securing a place on the shortlist.

Sponsored by Barnsley College, the awards will celebrate achievements from across the whole of the local business community, from apprentices taking the first steps in their chosen careers to businesses that have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to shaping the community, delivering excellent customer service as well as achieving growth.

Those that have made the shortlist will also compete for the highly coveted title of business of the year.

Five charities have also been shortlisted, with the winner set to receive a generous cash prize, as well as being awarded the title of charity of the year.

Businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries will also be recognised on the evening for their longstanding contributions to the region.

The event will be hosted by newsreader Amy Garcia.

Chamber chief executive Carrie Sudbury said: “The standard of entries we received this year was exceptional, and those businesses that have made the shortlist should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.

“Our celebration of business is a truly unique event that shows how businesses across South Yorkshire are going above and beyond the call of duty in many different areas of work. From embracing innovation to nurturing the talents of the next generation, as well as seeing their efforts rewarded through business growth and job creation, there is a lot to celebrate this year.”

Tickets for the evening are available until October 23 and can be booked via the chamber’s website. For more information, visit http://www.brawards.co.uk/

The shortlist:

Apprentice of the Year Award

Aiden Ellis – Osborne Technologies Limited

Ateeb Mughal – Equans

James Stretton – Equans

Joshua Turver – Gala Tent

Leo Lewin – Affinity 2020 CiC

Business Community Impact Award

Cranswick Convenience Foods

Glu Recruit

Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley

MAKE YOUR MARK UK

MWAY Communications Ltd

Businessperson of the Year

Alicia Hewitt - Secure Power Ltd

James Biggin - Steel City Marketing Ltd

Luke Hammill - Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited

Mark Smith - MAKE YOUR MARK UK

Rob Shaw - Glu Recruit

Charity of the Year

Age UK Rotherham

Barnsley FC Community Trust

Cathedral Archer Project

Rotherham Hospice

Weston Park Cancer Charity

Commitment to People Development

Equans

Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

Secure Power Ltd

SMH Haywood & Co

Sustainability Award

Barnsley College

Equans

Hydrov Ltd

instantprint

KCM Waste Management Ltd

Excellence in Customer Service

Glu Recruit

IT Desk (UK) Ltd

MED-EL UK Ltd

Rotherham Insurance Brokers

Signum Facilities Management Ltd

Most Promising New Business

AHJ Wills and Estates

Empress Building & Ballroom

Grassroots Sports Academy Ltd

Morgan Wills & Trusts

Trust Education

Business Growth Award

Airmaster

M R Machine Knives

Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited

Trust Education

Wayv

Large Business of the Year

Boohoo Group Plc

Equans

Equi Trek

instantprint

Mace Group