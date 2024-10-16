Who will will Rotherham's business awards? The shortlist is revealed
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Annual Celebration of Business event recognises the outstanding achievements of businesses across the region over the past 12 months and will take place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre on Friday November 8.
This year saw a particularly strong representation of businesses based in Rotherham, with 25 securing a place on the shortlist.
Sponsored by Barnsley College, the awards will celebrate achievements from across the whole of the local business community, from apprentices taking the first steps in their chosen careers to businesses that have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to shaping the community, delivering excellent customer service as well as achieving growth.
Those that have made the shortlist will also compete for the highly coveted title of business of the year.
Five charities have also been shortlisted, with the winner set to receive a generous cash prize, as well as being awarded the title of charity of the year.
Businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries will also be recognised on the evening for their longstanding contributions to the region.
The event will be hosted by newsreader Amy Garcia.
Chamber chief executive Carrie Sudbury said: “The standard of entries we received this year was exceptional, and those businesses that have made the shortlist should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.
“Our celebration of business is a truly unique event that shows how businesses across South Yorkshire are going above and beyond the call of duty in many different areas of work. From embracing innovation to nurturing the talents of the next generation, as well as seeing their efforts rewarded through business growth and job creation, there is a lot to celebrate this year.”
Tickets for the evening are available until October 23 and can be booked via the chamber’s website. For more information, visit http://www.brawards.co.uk/
The shortlist:
Apprentice of the Year Award
Aiden Ellis – Osborne Technologies Limited
Ateeb Mughal – Equans
James Stretton – Equans
Joshua Turver – Gala Tent
Leo Lewin – Affinity 2020 CiC
Business Community Impact Award
Cranswick Convenience Foods
Glu Recruit
Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley
MAKE YOUR MARK UK
MWAY Communications Ltd
Businessperson of the Year
Alicia Hewitt - Secure Power Ltd
James Biggin - Steel City Marketing Ltd
Luke Hammill - Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited
Mark Smith - MAKE YOUR MARK UK
Rob Shaw - Glu Recruit
Charity of the Year
Age UK Rotherham
Barnsley FC Community Trust
Cathedral Archer Project
Rotherham Hospice
Weston Park Cancer Charity
Commitment to People Development
Equans
Home Instead Sheffield & Barnsley
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
Secure Power Ltd
SMH Haywood & Co
Sustainability Award
Barnsley College
Equans
Hydrov Ltd
instantprint
KCM Waste Management Ltd
Excellence in Customer Service
Glu Recruit
IT Desk (UK) Ltd
MED-EL UK Ltd
Rotherham Insurance Brokers
Signum Facilities Management Ltd
Most Promising New Business
AHJ Wills and Estates
Empress Building & Ballroom
Grassroots Sports Academy Ltd
Morgan Wills & Trusts
Trust Education
Business Growth Award
Airmaster
M R Machine Knives
Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services Limited
Trust Education
Wayv
Large Business of the Year
Boohoo Group Plc
Equans
Equi Trek
instantprint
Mace Group
