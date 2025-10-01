White Bird Logistics & Warehousing picks Parseq to handle nationwide transhipment

White Bird Logistics & Warehousing (WBLW), a third-party logistics company, has partnered with Parseq, one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers, to streamline its distribution of motor spare parts across the UK.

WBLW, which operates its own warehouse in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, has adopted Parseq’s secure warehousing facility in Hellaby, South Yorkshire, as a nationwide logistics hub to support transhipment for a major client in the automotive industry.

Parseq’s facility, which is located close to the M1/M18 interchange in the centre of the UK, provides a strategic location for processing and preparing deliveries for WBLW. Parseq’s fulfilment team processes daily bulk parts deliveries from WBLW, including cross-referencing of incoming cages against their loading sheets, and prepares individual orders for distribution to their final destinations.

Yatin Sapra, Business Analyst at White Bird Logistics & Warehousing, commented: “At White Bird, we work closely with our clients and suppliers to deliver an unparalleled logistics service. Parseq’s location, people and tech-enabled service made it the obvious choice to support fast, consistent transhipment of parts to customers across the country.”

Parseq warehousing and fulfilment operation in South Yorkshire

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO at Parseq, comments: “We’ve seen good interest in our warehouse and fulfilment services since we launched them in February, and we are thrilled to welcome White Bird. This partnership shows how our expertise, dedicated team and strategic location provide a fast, flexible and efficient way of helping White Bird meet its operational needs and deliver excellence for its clients.”