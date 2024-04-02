Voluntary Action Rotherham's Funding Fair helps sustain charitable groups

VOLUNTARY Action Rotherham held its annual Funding Fair to help charities and similar groups maximise their income.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:52 BST
Voluntary Action Rotherham hosted it's annual funding fair recently. Pictured from left to right are: volunteering and support group manager at VAR Kerry McGrath, Kate Hayward and Sara Dalton from National Lottery funding, neighbourhood development worker Andy Vickery, head of South Yorkshire funding advice bureau Karen Walke and grants and partnership manager South Yorkshire Community Foundation Jess O'Neill.Voluntary Action Rotherham hosted it's annual funding fair recently. Pictured from left to right are: volunteering and support group manager at VAR Kerry McGrath, Kate Hayward and Sara Dalton from National Lottery funding, neighbourhood development worker Andy Vickery, head of South Yorkshire funding advice bureau Karen Walke and grants and partnership manager South Yorkshire Community Foundation Jess O'Neill.
Speakers were from the National Lottery, South Yorkshire Community Foundation and South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau.

Kerry McGrath, VAR’s volunteering and group support manager, said: “With cost of living pressures, external funding continues to be crucial for the sustainability of local groups.”

