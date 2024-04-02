Voluntary Action Rotherham's Funding Fair helps sustain charitable groups
VOLUNTARY Action Rotherham held its annual Funding Fair to help charities and similar groups maximise their income.
Speakers were from the National Lottery, South Yorkshire Community Foundation and South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau.
Kerry McGrath, VAR’s volunteering and group support manager, said: “With cost of living pressures, external funding continues to be crucial for the sustainability of local groups.”
Kerry, left, is pictured with Kate Hayward and Sara Dalton from National Lottery funding, neighbourhood development worker Andy Vickery, SYFAB’s Karen Walke and SYCF’s Jess O’Neill.